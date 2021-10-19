Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poland: A Year On, Abortion Ruling Harms Women

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Women take part in a demonstration against the Polish abortion law, in Wroclaw, Poland, on March 17, 2021. © 2021 Krzysztof Zatycki/NurPhoto via AP (Brussels) – Women, girls, and all pregnant people have faced extreme barriers to accessing legal abortions in the year since a Constitutional Tribunal ruling virtually banned legal abortion in Poland, 14 human rights organizations said today. Since the ruling, women human rights defenders have also faced an increasingly hostile and dangerous environment. Poland’s authorities should end efforts to undermine reproductive…


© Human Rights Watch -


