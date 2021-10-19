Nature doesn't recognise borders but countries can collaborate to save species. The Escazú Agreement shows how
By Rebecca K. Runting, Lecturer in Spatial Sciences and ARC DECRA Fellow, The University of Melbourne
Leslie Roberson, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
Sofía López-Cubillos, Postdoctoral research fellow, The University of Queensland
Nations must work with their neighbours to manage and protect species and human rights. An international environmental deal called the Escazú Agreement shows what’s possible.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 18, 2021