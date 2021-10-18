Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As a patriot and Black man, Colin Powell embodied the 'two-ness' of the African American experience

By Chad Williams, Samuel J. and Augusta Spector Professor of History and African and African American Studies, Brandeis University
Share this article
A scholar of African American studies explores how the former secretary of state, who died at 84, dealt with what WEB DuBois described as the ‘double-consciousness’ of being Black and American.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Cellphone data shows that people navigate by keeping their destinations in front of them – even when that's not the most efficient route
~ New research finds a growing appetite for Australian books overseas, with increased demand in China
~ What is an ETF? And why is it driving Bitcoin back to record high prices?
~ This is why Australia may be powerless to force tech giants to regulate harmful content
~ Who's who in Glasgow: 5 countries that could make or break the planet's future under climate change
~ NSW scraps home quarantine for returnees. What are the risks, and what does this mean for the rest of Australia?
~ COVID-19 cases rise when schools open – but more so when teachers and students don't wear masks
~ Sleep loss affects how paramedics and health-care workers respond to patients' feelings
~ To be resilient, the Canadian Prairie needs lots of wetlands
~ Eugene Palmer: a Black British artist you need to know about
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter