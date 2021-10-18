Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NSW scraps home quarantine for returnees. What are the risks, and what does this mean for the rest of Australia?

By Amalie Dyda, Senior Lecturer, The University of Queensland
New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet has announced that from November 1, quarantine will no longer be required for international arrivals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The federal government, which makes decisions about international borders, is supporting the plan to a point. Tourism will not reopen, with only Australian citizens, residents and their families eligible to return in the initial stages. Victoria also announced it was opening…


© The Conversation


