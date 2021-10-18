Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Moves Closer to Ending Harmful Intersex Surgeries

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image The Intersex flag.  The Australian Human Rights Commission issued a report today analyzing the persistent practice of medically unnecessary non-consensual surgeries on children born with variations in their sex characteristics. The commission urged authorities to protect children’s rights to informed consent, and to legally regulate the operations. Around the world since the 1950s, people born with variations in their sex characteristics, sometimes called “intersex,” have been subjected to harmful medically unnecessary “normalizing” surgeries. Surgeons popularized…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Is chewing on ice cubes bad for your teeth?
~ How to nurture creativity in your kids
~ Teachers must often face student attacks alone
~ A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas
~ How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
~ Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps
~ Ce qu'il faut faire pour mettre fin aux abus sexuels pendant les opération humanitaires
~ Biodiversity: world leaders are negotiating new targets to protect nature by 2030 – the story so far
~ I translated the Marquis de Sade's only gothic novel into English
~ Thailand inmates are taking green chiretta to fight mild COVID – here's what we know about this herbal drug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter