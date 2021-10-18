Tolerance.ca
Teachers must often face student attacks alone

By Charles Bell, Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Sciences, Illinois State University
Teachers say school districts have left them in the lurch in the wake of attacks by students. Some admit they resort to violence themselves to send a message to students who might want to test them.


