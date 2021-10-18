How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
By Hillary A. Brown, Professor of Architecture and Director of the Urban Sustainability Program, City College of New York
Daniel R. Brooks, Professor Emeritus of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology, University of Toronto
If rural communities plan carefully – and some already are – they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
