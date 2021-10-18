Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ce qu'il faut faire pour mettre fin aux abus sexuels pendant les opération humanitaires

By Chen Reis, Associate Clinical Professor and Director, Humanitarian Assistance Program, University of Denver
Share this article
L'Organisation mondiale de la Santé (OMS) est sous le feu des critiques après que des allégations d'exploitation et d'abus sexuels ont fait surface le mois dernier. Plus de 50 femmes ont accusé des travailleurs humanitaires de plusieurs organisations de crimes commis lors de la dixième épidémie d'Ébola en République démocratique du Congo.

Face à ces allégations, L'OMS a ouvert une enquête indépendante qui a…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia Moves Closer to Ending Harmful Intersex Surgeries
~ Is chewing on ice cubes bad for your teeth?
~ How to nurture creativity in your kids
~ Teachers must often face student attacks alone
~ A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas
~ How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
~ Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps
~ Biodiversity: world leaders are negotiating new targets to protect nature by 2030 – the story so far
~ I translated the Marquis de Sade's only gothic novel into English
~ Thailand inmates are taking green chiretta to fight mild COVID – here's what we know about this herbal drug
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter