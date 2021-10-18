Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand inmates are taking green chiretta to fight mild COVID – here's what we know about this herbal drug

By Jose Prieto Garcia, Associate Professor in Natural Products and Phytochemistry, Liverpool John Moores University
Share this article
The news that inmates in Thailand are being handed capsules of a herbal medicine called green chiretta (Andrographis paniculata) to treat asymptomatic and mild COVID is unlikely to come as a surprise to the average Thai citizen.

In Thailand, healthcare professionals and the public alike are familiar with green chiretta – nicknamed the “king of bitters” – which is as popular as paracetamol for treating cold and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia Moves Closer to Ending Harmful Intersex Surgeries
~ Is chewing on ice cubes bad for your teeth?
~ How to nurture creativity in your kids
~ Teachers must often face student attacks alone
~ A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas
~ How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
~ Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps
~ Ce qu'il faut faire pour mettre fin aux abus sexuels pendant les opération humanitaires
~ Biodiversity: world leaders are negotiating new targets to protect nature by 2030 – the story so far
~ I translated the Marquis de Sade's only gothic novel into English
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter