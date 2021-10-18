Tolerance.ca
New government app will provide access to public services but questions around privacy and design remain

By Nathaniel Tkacz, Reader in Digital Media and Culture, University of Warwick
The UK government has promised that its new app, expected to launch in late 2022, will be a one-stop shop, simplifying access to a wide range of government services. But issues of surveillance and access are just some of the questions yet to be addressed.

© The Conversation -


