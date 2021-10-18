Tolerance.ca
The Battle of Algiers: an iconic film whose message of hope still resonates today

By Maria Flood, Lecturer in Film Studies, University of Liverpool
Saadi Yacef, the Algerian revolutionary leader who fought for his country’s liberation from French colonial rule, died on 10 September 2021. Yacef is perhaps one of the better known of Algeria’s resistance fighters because of the role he played in the creation of the film The Battle of Algiers, directed by the renowned Italian film maker Gillo Pontecorvo.

The Battle of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation


