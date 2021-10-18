Tolerance.ca
COVID-19 shows why African data is key for the continent's response to pandemics

By Francisca Mutapi, Professor in Global Health Infection and Immunity. and co-Director of the Global Health Academy, University of Edinburgh
Early predictions of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by some public health scientists painted a gloomy picture for Africa. The continent was expected to suffer a huge burden of disease and death. These predictions have not held true. The continent has experienced fewer deaths than predicted.

In addition, it has been much less affected than many other parts of the world. For example, the total…


© The Conversation


