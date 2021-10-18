Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Get ready for the invasion of smart building technologies following COVID-19

By Patrick Lecomte, Professor, Real Estate, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Share this article
The past two years were a busy time for real estate professionals. While commercial buildings like office towers, shopping malls and hotels stood empty for months in a row as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, building owners and their corporate tenants were pondering how to bring people back to their properties. Technology plays a big role in these plans.

As part of their return-to-work plans, a couple of European investment banks have decided…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Australia Moves Closer to Ending Harmful Intersex Surgeries
~ Is chewing on ice cubes bad for your teeth?
~ How to nurture creativity in your kids
~ Teachers must often face student attacks alone
~ A forgotten mangrove forest around remote inland lagoons in Mexico's Yucatan tells a story of rising seas
~ How ‘managed retreat’ from climate change could revitalize rural America: Revisiting the Homestead Act
~ Does raising the minimum wage kill jobs? The centurylong search for the elusive answer shows why economics is so difficult – but data sure helps
~ Ce qu'il faut faire pour mettre fin aux abus sexuels pendant les opération humanitaires
~ Biodiversity: world leaders are negotiating new targets to protect nature by 2030 – the story so far
~ I translated the Marquis de Sade's only gothic novel into English
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter