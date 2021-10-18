Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Facebook and other social media companies need to be reined in

By Kaitlynn Mendes, Professor of Gender, Media and Sociology, Western University
Jacquelyn Burkell, Associate Professor, Information and Media Studies, Western University
Jane Bailey, Professor of Law and Co-Leader of The eQuality Project, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Valerie Steeves, Full Professor, Department of Criminology, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
What can and should be done in light in response to the Facebook Files? The issues are undoubtedly complex, but solutions need to centre on children’s rights and prioritize what young people need.


