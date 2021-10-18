Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EuroMillions jackpot: what we know about how winning the lottery changes your life

By Nattavudh Powdthavee, Professor of Behavioural Science, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Most of us have dreamt about winning big in the lottery – I know I have. This dream came true for a French ticket-holder, who won the record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot.

A sudden income of £184 million would no doubt be life-changing. But what do we actually know about the effects of lottery wins on our lives? Will being a jackpot winner make us happy now, or in the future?

I’ve spent my career researching how our happiness and wellbeing can be…


