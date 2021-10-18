Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Coronavirus emergency powers: parliament must not waste its third and final chance to review them

By Fiona de Londras, Professor of Global Legal Studies, Birmingham Law School, University of Birmingham
The House of Commons is about to review the government’s flagship Coronavirus Act 2020 for the third, and likely the last, time. The sweeping 350+ page act was introduced with a mere 13 hours of debate in March 2020.

It introduced extensive powers, from significant changes to court proceedings, to powers temporarily to close educational and childcare facilities. It included powers to relieve the NHS and local authorities of certain duties to assess and provide for social care needs.


© The Conversation -


