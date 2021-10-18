Tolerance.ca
View from The Hill: A small step for everyone else is a big leap for the Nationals

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Nationals appear to be inching towards accepting the net zero 2050 climate target, wrapped in a protective layer of cotton wool and of course accompanied by expensive sweeteners.

After all they’ve said over the years, the step is a huge one for them. But apart from the symbolism, for everyone else it’s a very small one, moving from the government’s present policy of reaching net zero “preferably” by 2050.

Scott Morrison, addressing the Liberal parliamentary party on Monday, spelled out what he intends to take to Glasgow and what he has no intention of taking.


