Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The kids who'd get the most out of extracurricular activities are missing out – here's how to improve access

By Alexander William O'Donnell, Research Associate, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Gerry Redmond, Professor, College of Business, Government & Law, Flinders University
Extracurricular activities help children from low-income suburbs close the gap between them and their better-off peers. But subsidies for these activities are patchy and often limited to sport.


