The kids who'd get the most out of extracurricular activities are missing out – here's how to improve access
By Alexander William O'Donnell, Research Associate, College of Business, Government and Law, Flinders University
Gerry Redmond, Professor, College of Business, Government & Law, Flinders University
Extracurricular activities help children from low-income suburbs close the gap between them and their better-off peers. But subsidies for these activities are patchy and often limited to sport.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, October 18, 2021