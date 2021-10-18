Aged care staff urgently need training to report and prevent sexual assault
By Joseph Ibrahim, Professor, Health Law and Ageing Research Unit, Department of Forensic Medicine, Monash University
Amelia Grossi, Monash University
Daisy Smith, Research Assistant, Monash University
Meghan Wright, Research assistant, Monash University
There are around 50 sexual assaults in Australian aged care homes every week. But staff are expected to assess the severity and impact of incidents without training.
