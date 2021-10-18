Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India’s Medical Curriculum Gets LGBTI Update

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A participant waves a flag during Queer Azadi Pride, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Mumbai, India on February 1, 2020. © 2020 Francis Mascarenhas/REUTERS India’s National Medical Commission has ordered publishers and medical schools to edit their textbooks and curricula to exclude discriminatory and unscientific portrayals of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex (LGBTI) people. The order from the country’s highest medical regulator follows a June 2021 Madras High Court ruling instructing institutions across the country…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


