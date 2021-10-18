Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal: Police Allegedly Use Excessive Force on Protesters, Target Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Nepal Police stand guard during a protest in Kathmandu, Nepal on June 30, 2021.  ©2021 AP Photo/Rojan Shrestha/NurPhoto (New York) – Nepali authorities should independently investigate allegations that police in Rupandehi district used excessive force during an eviction drive on October 10, killing four protesters, and injuring dozens, Human Rights Watch said today. Police have also used trumped up charges of “polygamy” to detain a women’s rights activist who was leading a protest against the failure to properly investigate two alleged murders linked to land…


© Human Rights Watch -


