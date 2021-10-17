Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There is a long history of racist and predatory advertising in Australia. This is why targeted ads could be a problem

By Bronwyn Carlson, Professor, Indigenous Studies and Director of The Centre for Global Indigenous Futures, Macquarie University
Mark Andrejevic, Professor, School of Media, Film, and Journalism, Monash University, Monash University
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised this article contains racist images and advertising slogans.

The internet has provided advertisers with the ability to fly below the radar of public accountability. This is because online ads are visible only to targeted individuals on their personal devices.

However history indicates that public accountability is crucial because advertisers have an established record of using harmful stereotypes and targeting…


© The Conversation -


