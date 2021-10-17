Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

In Belarus, subscribing to Telegram channels branded as ‘extremist’ may now get users in trouble

By Tanya Lokot
Share this article
While it's not clear whether the Belarusian police will actually be able to dispense prison terms, "nobody can be sure" they won't be criminally charged for subscribing to Telegram channels.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers will scrutinize the use – and abuse – of ‘outdated’ citizen’s arrest laws
~ Sir David Amess, Jo Cox and the knotty problem of local constituency security
~ There is a long history of racist and predatory advertising in Australia. This is why targeted ads could be a problem
~ Anxiety can affect academic performance. Here are 10 things parents and teachers can do to relieve the pressure
~ People want to use bleach and antiseptic for COVID and are calling us for advice
~ China's global diplomatic approach is shifting, and Australia would do well to pay attention to it
~ Between two borders: you can’t get through
~ Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will scrutinize the use – and abuse – of 'outdated' citizen's arrest laws
~ Éric Zemmour: the far-right polemicist’s ideas have a long history in France
~ A test to diagnose psychopaths can help identify fish behaviours that could benefit aquaculture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter