Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ahmaud Arbery murder trial will scrutinize the use – and abuse – of 'outdated' citizen's arrest laws

By Seth W. Stoughton, Associate Professor of Law, University of South Carolina
Three men who pursued a black jogger who died of a shotgun wound in the confrontation claim they were trying to conduct a citizen’s arrest.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


~ Trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s accused killers will scrutinize the use – and abuse – of ‘outdated’ citizen’s arrest laws
