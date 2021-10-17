Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I don't have an ounce of racism in me': Jon Gruden and the NFL's whiteness problem

By Sabrina Razack, Sessional Instructor, Kinesiology & Physical Education, University of Toronto
Braeden McKenzie, PhD Candidate; Reseach Assistant @ the IDEAS lab; Sessional Instructor, University of Toronto
Jon Gruden’s resignation signals a much needed shift that hopefully forces franchises to be introspective when shaping their team’s social climate.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


