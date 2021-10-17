'I don't have an ounce of racism in me': Jon Gruden and the NFL's whiteness problem
By Sabrina Razack, Sessional Instructor, Kinesiology & Physical Education, University of Toronto
Braeden McKenzie, PhD Candidate; Reseach Assistant @ the IDEAS lab; Sessional Instructor, University of Toronto
Jon Gruden’s resignation signals a much needed shift that hopefully forces franchises to be introspective when shaping their team’s social climate.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, October 17, 2021