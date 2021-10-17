Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the puzzle of viral vector vaccines was solved, leading to today’s COVID-19 shots

By Jack Gauldie, Distinguished University Professor, Department of Pathology and Molecular Medicine, McMaster University
Share this article
Viral vectors are modified viruses that trigger an immune response without causing infection. The vector that’s used in several COVID-19 vaccines was created decades ago by Canadian Frank Graham.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ A test to diagnose psychopaths can help identify fish behaviours that could benefit aquaculture
~ 'I don't have an ounce of racism in me': Jon Gruden and the NFL's whiteness problem
~ When parents are organizing school COVID-19 rapid tests, it’s a sign of government failure
~ A new fossil discovery may add hundreds of millions of years to the evolutionary history of animals
~ Joyce says Nationals don't want bigger 2030 climate target as party room frets about regional protections
~ COP26: Africa's challenges must steer the climate change conference
~ How Johannesburg's suburban elites maintain apartheid inequities
~ Dental workers face particular risks: we designed a device to protect them
~ Africa is the key to ending harmful use of polluting fuels in the home
~ Deputy from Kazakhstan says ‘Squid Game’ mirrors everyday life in the country
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter