Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joyce says Nationals don't want bigger 2030 climate target as party room frets about regional protections

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
As Scott Morrison confirms that he will attend the Glasgow climate conference, Nationals Leader Barnaby Joyce has killed the prospect of the party agreeing to a new 2030 emission reductions target.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COP26: Africa's challenges must steer the climate change conference
~ How Johannesburg's suburban elites maintain apartheid inequities
~ Dental workers face particular risks: we designed a device to protect them
~ Africa is the key to ending harmful use of polluting fuels in the home
~ Deputy from Kazakhstan says ‘Squid Game’ mirrors everyday life in the country
~ Barnaby Joyce has refused to support doubling Australia's 2030 emissions reduction targets – but we could get there so cheaply and easily
~ Why Australia could halve emissions by 2030 with minimal cost and inconvenience
~ Australia's top economists back carbon price, say benefits of net-zero outweigh cost
~ Young Azerbaijani activist goes public about grave crime committed against her whose perpetrator remains unpunished
~ Indigenous artist depicts the hidden history behind the creation of Bangladesh's Kaptai Lake
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter