Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP26: Africa's challenges must steer the climate change conference

By Victor Ongoma, Assistant Professor, Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique
Portia Adade Williams, Research Scientist, CSIR-Science and Technology Policy Research Institute
The 26th session of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change Conference of the Parties, popularly known as COP26, is happening at a time when the world has just experienced one of the warmest years on record. The year 2020 reached temperatures that were about 1.02°C warmer than average. These kinds of extremes, driven by climate change, are being felt intensely across Africa.

Greenhouse gases – such as carbon dioxide and methane – are largely…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


