Young Azerbaijani activist goes public about grave crime committed against her whose perpetrator remains unpunished

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Despite medical records indicating the proof of the crime, the perpetrator remains free, according to the personal account posted by activist Sanay Yaghmur on Facebook.


© Global Voices -


