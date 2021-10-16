Tolerance.ca
Indigenous artist depicts the hidden history behind the creation of Bangladesh's Kaptai Lake

By Rezwan
Few of the tourists flocking to Bangladesh's Kaptai Lake know the dark history behind the site's creation. With a stunning visual story, artist Tufan Chakma sets out to change that.


© Global Voices


