Human Rights Observatory

David Amess killing: threats of violence and harassment have become commonplace for politicians

By James Weinberg, Lecturer in Political Behaviour, University of Sheffield
The killing of British Conservative MP David Amess, who was stabbed to death in his constituency on October 15, is a deeply tragic moment for democracy. What makes it even more devastating is that such a catastrophic failure is not without precedent or predictability. Labour MP Jo Cox was shot at her constituency surgery in 2016. Before her, another Labour MP, Stephen Timms, survived a stabbing in 2010. And Andrew Pennington, a Gloucestershire county councillor,…


© The Conversation -


