Human Rights Observatory

Prefecture threatens to sue after being ranked one of the “least attractive” places in Japan

By Nevin Thompson
The annual survey asks respondents all over Japan to rank the attractiveness of the nation's 47 prefectures based on 84 different attributes, including natural features, cuisine, and tourist attractions.


