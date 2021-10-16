Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

International civil society coalition marks fourth anniversary of the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia with renewed call for justice

By rebeccaj
NewsToday marks four years since the brutal murder of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in a car bomb attack in Malta that shook the world. Our thoughts are with Caruana Galizia’s family, friends, colleagues, and others still fighting for justice. It is deeply unsettling to reiterate, four years on, our call for justice for this heinous attack as impunity continues to fester.While modest progress has been made in some areas, full accountability for Caruana Galizia’s murder remains elusive.


