Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian Activist Imprisoned for Peaceful Environmental Protests

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vyacheslav Yegorov at Kolomna court, October 8, 2021. © Nataliya Demina © 2021 Nataliya Demina Yesterday, a court in the city of Kolomna, Russia sentenced Viacheslav Yegorov to 15 months in prison for repeatedly taking part in peaceful protests in 2018 against the “import” of trash from Moscow. It is ironic that this sentence came less than a week after the UN Human Rights Council recognized the right to a healthy environment as a universal human right. I met Yegorov in Kolomna in 2019, when he was under house arrest. I was there to research the crackdown on grassroots…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


