Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US Should Invest in Home and Community-Based Services

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Disability rights activists and caregiving advocates hold a vigil in front of the US Capitol to urge Congress to include full federal funding for home and community-based care services in the budget reconciliation package on October 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. © 2021 Larry French/Getty Images for The Arc of the United States The overwhelming majority of older people and people with disabilities in the United States, no matter how they vote, prefer to live at home rather than in a residential institution like a nursing home. Accordingly, millions of people access…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Peter Telfer, the Trinidadian percussionist who made African drumming a church staple, goes to his Creator
~ Lebanon’s Tragic Cycle of Violence Has a Cause
~ Seven ways to save lives on the frontline of the climate crisis
~ Death in space: here's what would happen to our bodies
~ Thousands rally in Tbilisi demanding freedom for imprisoned former president
~ More accurate way to predict who will develop Alzheimer's disease – new study
~ Yes, Australia can beat its 2030 emissions target. But the Morrison government barely lifted a finger
~ How making homes energy efficient could boost the economy and create jobs
~ Superman's not the first hero to be portrayed as bisexual, but he'll bring hope to LGBTQ+ fans
~ Relaxing restrictions hasn't made COVID cases spike – but this doesn't mean herd immunity has arrived
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter