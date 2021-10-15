Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How making homes energy efficient could boost the economy and create jobs

By Jamie Stewart, Deputy Director, Centre for Energy Policy, University of Strathclyde
Antonios Katris, Research Associate in Environmental Economics, University of Strathclyde
Karen Turner, Professor and Director of the Centre for Energy Policy, University of Strathclyde
Share this article
Making homes and buildings energy efficient is a win-win for people and the planet. Homes with well-insulated walls and windows need to burn less gas in a boiler to keep warm, reducing household greenhouse gas emissions and energy bills.

In a new analysis from the Centre for Energy Policy at the University of Strathclyde, we found that a nationwide drive to retrofit homes with more insulation could even benefit the economic recovery from COVID-19.

We used a model that considers how different parts of…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ More accurate way to predict who will develop Alzheimer's disease – new study
~ Yes, Australia can beat its 2030 emissions target. But the Morrison government barely lifted a finger
~ Superman's not the first hero to be portrayed as bisexual, but he'll bring hope to LGBTQ+ fans
~ Relaxing restrictions hasn't made COVID cases spike – but this doesn't mean herd immunity has arrived
~ Why care workers are feeling less valued and leaving the sector after the pandemic
~ Squid Game: why you shouldn't be too hard on translators
~ Brexit fears started hitting UK trade as early as 2015 – new research
~ Breastfeeding is tough: new research shows how to make it more manageable
~ Statement of the joint press freedom mission to Malta
~ What can be done to tackle the systemic causes of poverty in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter