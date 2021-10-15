Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Relaxing restrictions hasn't made COVID cases spike – but this doesn't mean herd immunity has arrived

By Adam Kleczkowski, Professor of Mathematics and Statistics, University of Strathclyde
Voluntary modifications to behaviour – such as mask wearing when it’s not mandatory – are probably helping to keep the virus in check.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


