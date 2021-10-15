Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brexit fears started hitting UK trade as early as 2015 – new research

By Terence Huw Edwards, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Loughborough University
Mustapha Douch, Lecturer in Economics, University of Edinburgh
Share this article
After the UK formally left the EU at the end of 2020, it experienced a dramatic fall in trade. The media was full of stories about lengthy hold-ups at customs and empty shelves in supermarkets. This has included cliff-edge falls in exports of agricultural produce like beef, milk and cheese, for example, after the UK and…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ More accurate way to predict who will develop Alzheimer's disease – new study
~ Yes, Australia can beat its 2030 emissions target. But the Morrison government barely lifted a finger
~ How making homes energy efficient could boost the economy and create jobs
~ Superman's not the first hero to be portrayed as bisexual, but he'll bring hope to LGBTQ+ fans
~ Relaxing restrictions hasn't made COVID cases spike – but this doesn't mean herd immunity has arrived
~ Why care workers are feeling less valued and leaving the sector after the pandemic
~ Squid Game: why you shouldn't be too hard on translators
~ Breastfeeding is tough: new research shows how to make it more manageable
~ Statement of the joint press freedom mission to Malta
~ What can be done to tackle the systemic causes of poverty in South Africa
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter