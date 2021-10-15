What can be done to tackle the systemic causes of poverty in South Africa
By Leila Patel, Professor of Social Development Studies, University of Johannesburg
Lauren Graham, Associate professor at the Centre for Social Development in Africa, University of Johannesburg, University of Johannesburg
There’s a crucial need to connect the most vulnerable people with public services in order to tackle systemic poverty and disadvantage. An integrated approach is key.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 15, 2021