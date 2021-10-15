Tolerance.ca
French outrage over US submarine deal will not sink a longstanding alliance

By Hervé-Thomas Campangne, Professor of French Studies, University of Maryland
Despite a ‘major breach of trust,’ the recent spat between France and the US corresponds to a long cycle of conflict and rapprochement between the two countries.


