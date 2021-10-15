Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tsarnaev Supreme Court appeal: Do unbiased jurors exist in an age of social media?

By Thaddeus Hoffmeister, Law Professor, University of Dayton
Share this article
Is it possible to find an unbiased juror in the age of ubiquitous social media and internet use? That’s the question for the Supreme Court in an appeal by one of the Boston Marathon bombers.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What can be done to tackle the systemic causes of poverty in South Africa
~ Low pay, long hours, high pressure: what it's really like to be an HGV driver
~ COVID and flu: how big could the dual threat be this winter?
~ How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out
~ Scandal involving World Bank's 'Doing Business' index exposes problems in using sportslike rankings to guide development goals
~ What happens to your life stories if you delete your Facebook account?
~ French outrage over US submarine deal will not sink a longstanding alliance
~ Death penalty can express society's outrage – but biases often taint the verdict
~ Nasa: imminent asteroid missions could reveal our origins – and help save Earth from deadly strike
~ Breast milk can contain COVID antibodies – good news for babies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter