Human Rights Observatory

Chinese movie ‘The Battle of Lake Changjin’ turns the painful history of the Korean War into a glorious victory

By Oiwan Lam
The official message of the film is that China gained a decisive victory in the battle of Chosin Reservoir and young people should learn from the fearless, "hot-blooded" soldiers.


© Global Voices -


