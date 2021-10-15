Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Vetting Process in International Criminal Court Deputy Prosecutor Elections

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Permanent premises of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the Netherlands. © 2018 Marina Riera/Human Rights Watch Further leadership changes are underway at the International Criminal Court (ICC) as its member countries approach the December election of the court’s next deputy prosecutors. On October 10, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan submitted two shortlists of three candidates each to member countries, following the review of 177 applications. Khan, who was elected in February to succeed Fatou Bensouda, is seeking the election of two deputy prosecutors. If…


© Human Rights Watch -


