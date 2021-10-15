Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Widespread collapse of West Antarctica's ice sheet is avoidable if we keep global warming below 2℃

By Dan Lowry, Ice Sheet & Climate Modeller, GNS Science
Mario Krapp, Environmental Data Scientist, GNS Science
Nick Golledge, Professor of Glaciology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A new modelling approach improves projections of Antarctica’s future ice loss. It shows a low-emissions scenario would avoid the collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet and limit sea-level rise.


