Widespread collapse of West Antarctica's ice sheet is avoidable if we keep global warming below 2℃
By Dan Lowry, Ice Sheet & Climate Modeller, GNS Science
Mario Krapp, Environmental Data Scientist, GNS Science
Nick Golledge, Professor of Glaciology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A new modelling approach improves projections of Antarctica’s future ice loss. It shows a low-emissions scenario would avoid the collapse of West Antarctica’s ice sheet and limit sea-level rise.
- Friday, October 15, 2021