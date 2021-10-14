Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Many of New Zealand's most popular websites use ‘dark patterns’ to manipulate users – is it time to regulate?

By Cherie Lacey, Lecturer in Media Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alex Beattie, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Centre for Science in Society, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
More than half of the most popular New Zealand websites may be unfairly manipulating visitors, according to our latest research into the use of “dark patterns” in sites with a “co.nz” domain name.

While legal, dark patterns have been described as a type of online design employed to manipulate users into “making decisions that, if fully informed and capable of selecting alternatives, they might not make”.

They’re effective because they…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Nobel winner David Card proves immigrants don't reduce the wages of native-born workers
~ Brown Sugar: why the Rolling Stones are right to withdraw the song from their set list
~ Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'
~ Virtual reality could help treat sexual aversion and other sex-related disorders
~ People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions – even highly trained doctors delivering babies
~ International borders are about to open, but our research shows the plight of stranded Australians is not over
~ How many days a week in the office are enough? You shouldn't need to ask
~ Sex, drugs and TikTok: keeping young people safe needs a mature response, not a moral panic
~ Videogames or homework? Why not both, as ACMI has 75 game lessons for you to try
~ Friday essay: invisible no more – putting the first women archaeologists of the Pacific back on the map
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter