Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'

By Josh Van Veen, Research Associate, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Jack Vowles, Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland
Lara Greaves, Lecturer, University of Auckland
Sam Crawley, Postdoctoral fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Share this article
Nine months out from the 2020 election, opinion polls suggested it would be a close race between Labour and National. But that all changed with the arrival of the global pandemic.

COVID came to dominate the policy and political agenda from March 2020, ensuring Labour focused its re-election campaign firmly on its pandemic response. As Jacinda Ardern said at the campaign…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Virtual reality could help treat sexual aversion and other sex-related disorders
~ People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions – even highly trained doctors delivering babies
~ International borders are about to open, but our research shows the plight of stranded Australians is not over
~ How many days a week in the office are enough? You shouldn't need to ask
~ Sex, drugs and TikTok: keeping young people safe needs a mature response, not a moral panic
~ Videogames or homework? Why not both, as ACMI has 75 game lessons for you to try
~ Friday essay: invisible no more – putting the first women archaeologists of the Pacific back on the map
~ I live in an apartment. How can I cut my risk of getting COVID?
~ Vital Signs: JobKeeper delivered what was needed to save the patient
~ How a random sampling regime could help detect COVID and highlight infection hotspots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter