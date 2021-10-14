Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'
By Josh Van Veen, Research Associate, Public Policy Institute, University of Auckland
Jack Vowles, Professor of Political Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Jennifer Curtin, Professor of Politics and Policy, University of Auckland
Lara Greaves, Lecturer, University of Auckland
Sam Crawley, Postdoctoral fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Nine months out from the 2020 election, opinion polls suggested it would be a close race between Labour and National. But that all changed with the arrival of the global pandemic.
COVID came to dominate the policy and political agenda from March 2020, ensuring Labour focused its re-election campaign firmly on its pandemic response. As Jacinda Ardern said at the campaign…
