Human Rights Observatory

Virtual reality could help treat sexual aversion and other sex-related disorders

By David Lafortune, Professor, Departement of sexology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Éliane Dussault, Candidate au doctorat en sexologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Valerie A. Lapointe, PhD student in psychology, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
A boom in new technologies is revolutionizing the field of mental health in terms of understanding and treating mental disorders like phobias, eating disorders or psychosis. Among these innovations, virtual reality (VR) is a powerful tool that provides individuals with new learning experiences, increasing their psychological well-being.

Immersive VR creates interactive computer-generated worlds that expose users to sensory perceptions that mimic those experienced in the “real” world.

People have found…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


