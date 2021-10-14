Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How many days a week in the office are enough? You shouldn't need to ask

By Libby (Elizabeth) Sander, Assistant Professor of Organisational Behaviour, Bond Business School, Bond University
Share this article
COVID-19 has fundamentally changed our relationship with the office. After the enforced experiment of lockdowns pushing about 40% of the labour force into working from home, few of us want to return to the pre-pandemic status quo.

Yes, we miss the sociability of the workplace, but surveys show at least three-quarters of us want the option to spend a few days working at home and a few days in the office.

But what exactly is the right balance?

Read more: It's…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Anniversary of a landslide: new research reveals what really swung New Zealand's 2020 'COVID election'
~ Virtual reality could help treat sexual aversion and other sex-related disorders
~ People use mental shortcuts to make difficult decisions – even highly trained doctors delivering babies
~ International borders are about to open, but our research shows the plight of stranded Australians is not over
~ Sex, drugs and TikTok: keeping young people safe needs a mature response, not a moral panic
~ Videogames or homework? Why not both, as ACMI has 75 game lessons for you to try
~ Friday essay: invisible no more – putting the first women archaeologists of the Pacific back on the map
~ I live in an apartment. How can I cut my risk of getting COVID?
~ Vital Signs: JobKeeper delivered what was needed to save the patient
~ How a random sampling regime could help detect COVID and highlight infection hotspots
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter