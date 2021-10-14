Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Vital Signs: JobKeeper delivered what was needed to save the patient

By Richard Holden, Professor of Economics, UNSW
When COVID-19 struck, Australia’s Treasury didn’t have the luxury of years of work, refinement and debate to develop JobKeeper. It had to perform battlefield surgery.


