How a random sampling regime could help detect COVID and highlight infection hotspots
By Stephen John Haslett, Emeritus Professor of Statistics, Massey University
Richard Arnold, Professor of Statistics and Data Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
A statistically designed random sampling scheme, based on as few as 100 people, would give a very high probability of detecting if there are any COVID-19 cases and highlight at-risk hotspots.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 14, 2021